Minnesota Twins Announce Decision On Today’s Game

The Minnesota Twins were slated to take on the Boston Red Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis today. But in the wake of recent events nearby, that won’t be happening.

Minutes ago, the Twins announced that today’s game against the Red Sox will not be played. The team cited the recent tragic shooting of Daunte Wright at nearby Brooklyn Center and consultation with the league, state and local officials to reach the decision.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the team said in a statement.

“The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today's scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021

The city of Brooklyn Center is in an uproar after the shooting of Wright, 20-year-old African-American man who was reportedly shot and killed after being pulled over during a traffic stop.

Protesters have gathered around the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Police have responded with riot gear and attempted to disperse the crowd with gas irritants.

It’s a developing situation, but one that the Twins felt was too volatile for their own comfort.

Details on a potential rescheduling of the game will be released later.