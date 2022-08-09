Minor League Baseball Player Came Out As Gay Tuesday

TOLEDO, OH - JUNE 06: A general view of baseballs lined up on the dugout steps is seen during a regular season game between the Buffalo Bisons and the Toledo Mud Hens on June 6, 2018 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Solomon Bates, a minor league pitcher recently released by the San Francisco Giants, publicly came out as gay on Tuesday.

Bates came out publicly in an Instagram post reflecting on his release. He's the second minor league baseball player to do so following David Denson in 2015.

"I'm still in shock on what just happened," Bates wrote. "But I'm not giving up on what I want to do. I'm still going to open up doors for gay athletes like me. Still will strive to be one of the greatest to do it."

Bates told Outsports that he came out as gay to his teammates in 2019. He said he decided to tell everyone in hopes of setting a possible example for gay athletes.

"Gay men can play a manly sport if you give us a chance to," Bates said in his Instagram post. "Thank you Giants, you guys made a new fan. But gave me a chip to keep going. I love all the new friends that I've made. I'm not going to cry. I'm going to keep pushing."

Later in the day, Bates expressed gratitude for encouraging messages sent his way.

"Thank you everyone," he wrote on Twitter, "you turned a sad day into a day full of strength."

Drafted by the Giants in 2018, Bates has posted a 4.30 ERA during his minor-league career. He had registered a 3.74 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season before his release.

Bates said he's not done with baseball and hopes to soon sign with a new team.