Look: Minor League Baseball Player Was Attacked By Bear

A scary incident unfolded earlier this month involving minor league pitcher Dalton Roach and a black bear.

Roach, a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A Affiliate, was trying to hunt deer near Eau Claire, Wisconsin when he encountered a black bear near his tree stand.

The bear climbed up the tree while Roach was bowhunting and bit him on his back.

“Literally, as my phone slid into my jacket pocket, whoosh, he climbs up, and he’s right up behind me,” Roach said.

Roach was asked by WISN 12’s Terry Sater what was going through his mind when this happened. He admitted everything happened so fast that he managed to keep his composure.

“At that point, first reaction was, ‘OK, let’s just stay calm,'” Roach explained, via WISN. “And then once he put his paw on my hip, then you become a little uneasy. As his paw was coming off, his neck must have been reaching out, because that’s when my camo started to tighten up on my back there and (I) could actually feel him start biting on me. I can’t say it hurt a ton. Just for the fact I think everything was just going so fast.”

After this incident occurred, Roach went to the hospital to have his wound cleaned out. He also received some precautionary shots.

Roach told WISN that the rabies treatment hurt worse than the actual bite from the black bear. Thankfully, it sounds like the former 2018 MLB draft pick is doing just fine.