Tampa Bay Rays star outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the injured list after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Meadows gave the Rays permission to release his name and positive test. The 25-year-old outfielder had been absent from camp for more than a week, without an explanation. Now, it seems we know why he was missing.

Tampa Bay is set to open its 2020 season next Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Depending on whether or not Meadows has symptoms and how far along he is in his recovery, he might not be available to start the year.

In the meantime, the Rays have added veteran left-handed reliever Aaron Loup to the active roster.

Meadows is the second Rays star to test positive for COVID-19. Pitcher Tyler Glasnow missed the beginning of summer camp after testing positive for the virus during intake screening.

In 2019, Meadows slashed .291/.364/.558 while blasting 33 home runs, driving in 89 runs, scoring 83 runs and swiping 12 bases. He was selected to his first career All-Star Game as a result.

Meadows was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013. He made his debut in Pittsburgh during the 2018 season before being traded to Tampa Bay in the Chris Archer deal.