Look: MLB Umpire Getting Roasted For Terrible Spring Training Call

You know baseball is back when fans are ripping an umpire’s ball/strike calls on social media.

Major League Baseball returned on Sunday, with the first spring training games taking place. The regular season is scheduled to begin in a little more than a month.

The Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals are playing one of the first games of spring training. Veteran Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez is behind the plate for today’s contest between the Nats and the Cardinals.

Unsurprisingly, he’s already getting roasted for his strike zone. Even the St. Louis Cardinals announcers got in on the fun.

“Angel Hernandez is in the midseason form,” St. Louis’ broadcasters said following an extremely questionable ball call.

"Angel Hernandez is in the midseason form" pic.twitter.com/EdJhr3xJIO — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 28, 2021

MLB fans took to Twitter to react:

“First inning of the first spring training game and Angel Hernandez is already getting roasted,” one fan tweeted.

“Angel Hernandez getting crushed by the broadcast in spring training game number one. Baseball is BACK,” another fan added.

“Angel Hernandez being so bad at his job and everyone knowing and having to live with it is one of the weirder storylines in baseball,” another fan wrote.

Baseball is back, at least.