MLB Announcer Apologizes For His Marcus Stroman Comment

During yesterday’s MLB game between the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks, Bally Sports Arizona announcer Bob Brenly got into some hot water for comments he made about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Brenly made a joke about Stroman’s head covering during the game. “Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

As funny as Brenly thought it was, Stroman and many others were not amused. After finding out about his comments, Stroman took to Twitter and called Brenly out for using “racist undertones.”

“Onward and upward… through all adversity and racist undertones,” tweeted. “The climb continues through all!”

Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

But a short while ago, Brenly apologized for what he said. In an official statement, Brenly said that his attempt at a joke was “a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong.”

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong,” Brenly said. “I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”

Broadcaster Bob Brenly issued the following statement through the Diamondbacks about his remark last night on Marcus Stroman. pic.twitter.com/zXcdAWtx5J — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) June 2, 2021

Hopefully Bob Brenly and any other broadcasters out there will learn from this and be more mindful of their words in the future.

The Mets and Diamondbacks play again today at 3:40 p.m. EST. The game will air on FSAZ.