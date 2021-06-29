MLB Announces 80-Game Suspension For Giants Pitcher

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants received some bad news about one of the team’s minor league pitchers.

According to a statement from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Gregory Santos received an 80-game suspension. The suspension for Santos, 21, comes after he allegedly tested positive for a banned substance.

“The office of the commissioner of baseball announced today that Gregory Santos, a 40-man roster player of the San Francisco Giants who is currently on the roster of Triple-A Sacramento, has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enchancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the statement read. “The suspension of Santos is effective immediately.”

Santos signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent when he was just a teenager. After spending some time in the Dominican Summer League for the Red Sox, he was traded to the Giants.

He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the minor leagues before making the 40-man roster in 2020. Santos was eventually sent down to the Giants alternate site.

After finally making the roster, he’ll miss most of the rest of the season.