MLB Announces New Decision On Trevor Bauer's Suspension

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy has been reduced.

MLB announced on Thursday night that an independent arbiter has cut Bauer's 324-game ban down to 194 games. Essentially, the 31-year-old righthander, who hasn't pitched since 2021, has been given credit for time served during last season, a period of 144 games.

Bauer was also docked pay for 50 games to begin the 2023 season. He has been officially reinstated, effective immediately.

"While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator's decision, which upholds baseball's longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence," MLB said in a statement this evening.

According to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers plan to release Bauer.

MLB originally suspended Bauer for two seasons back in April after a nine-month investigation that began after Bauer was accused of sexual assault by a woman who filed a restraining order against him.

The veteran pitcher and his representation have denied all allegations.

