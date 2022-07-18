MLB Announces Notable All-Star Game Rule Change

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: The MLB All-Star game logo at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It's official: Major League Baseball will be implementing a significant rule change to this year's All-Star Game.

MLB has announced, effective immediately, that if the All-Star Game is tied after all nine innings, the game will be decided via a Home Run Derby.

The AL and NL managers begin the process by selecting three batters from their respective teams. Each batter gets three swings, for a total of nine attempts by each team.

The team with the higher number of home runs wins the All-Star Game.

"It's officially official: Should the All-Star Game be tied after nine innings, the game will be settled via a Home Run Derby. Each manager will select three batters to participate, and each batter will get three swings. The team with the highest total after the three rounds wins," said Anthony Castrovince.

It appears both of this year's All-Star Game managers already have a pretty good idea of who'd represent the AL and NL in an impromptu, extra-innings Home Run Derby.

The "tentative" plan is for Ty France, Julio Rodgriguez and Kyle Tucker representing the American League. Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Kyle Schwarber will potentially bat for the National League.

Again, this only happens if the All-Star Game is tied after nine innings, which we're all obviously rooting for now.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.