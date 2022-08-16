MLB Announces Punishment For Player's Cell Phone Incident

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 09: Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into third base as his cell phone falls out of his pocket during the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Last week, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone fell out of his pocket as he was sliding into third base. On Tuesday, he was disciplined for that incident.

The MLB has suspended Castro one game for violating the league's electronic device policy. Additionally, he was fined an undisclosed amount.

Castro has decided to appeal this suspension from the MLB. As a result, he'll be able to play this Tuesday evening against the Boston Red Sox.

The MLB will hold off Castro's discipline until his appeal process is over.

During his postgame press conference last Tuesday, Castro felt bad about this incident.

"My first day back, if I was to be the center of attention, I would want it to be helping the team win, but never in this form,'' Castro said. "This is definitely something that was an accident, a mistake, something I'm going to learn from. But definitely something I didn't mean to happen.''

We'd imagine Castro will be extra cautious about where he puts his phone next time he steps on the diamond.