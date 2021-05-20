MLB Announces Punishment For Twins P Tyler Duffey

Despite Tony La Russa’s assertion that Yermin Mercedes may have deserved to be thrown behind by Twins pitcher Tyler Duffy this past week, Major League Baseball clearly disagreed.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Duffey has been handed a three-game suspension for throwing behind Mercedes in the Twins-White Sox game on Tuesday. Per the report, Duffey is appealing the suspension.

But Tyler Duffey isn’t the only one getting punished for his actions on Tuesday. Heyman reported that Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has also been handed a one-game suspension for what Duffey did. But unlike Duffey, Baldelli will serve his suspension tonight and not appeal.

Duffey threw behind Mercedes during the top of the 7th inning on Tuesday and was ejected. Baldelli decided to give the umpires a piece of his mind, and was also thrown out of the game.

3-game suspension for Tyler Duffey, who threw behind Mercedes on Tuesday. He’s appealing. 1-game for Baldelli because of Duffey’s actions. He’ll serve tonight. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 20, 2021

Some have joked on Twitter that Tony La Russa should be the one to write the appeal letter for Duffey. He did, after all, make Duffey’s case for him by stating that Mercedes broke the “unwritten rules of the game” by hitting a homerun on a 3-0 pitch.

The debate over whether La Russa is being a jerk by saying that may rage for the rest of the season. But for right now, Duffey and Baldelli are getting punished.

Does Tyler Duffey deserve to receive a suspension for what he did?