The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Announces Punishment For Twins P Tyler Duffey

The Minnesota Twins playing against the New York Yankees.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Target Field during a game between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees on October 7, 2019 in game three of the American League Division Series at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Despite Tony La Russa’s assertion that Yermin Mercedes may have deserved to be thrown behind by Twins pitcher Tyler Duffy this past week, Major League Baseball clearly disagreed.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Duffey has been handed a three-game suspension for throwing behind Mercedes in the Twins-White Sox game on Tuesday. Per the report, Duffey is appealing the suspension.

But Tyler Duffey isn’t the only one getting punished for his actions on Tuesday. Heyman reported that Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has also been handed a one-game suspension for what Duffey did. But unlike Duffey, Baldelli will serve his suspension tonight and not appeal.

Duffey threw behind Mercedes during the top of the 7th inning on Tuesday and was ejected. Baldelli decided to give the umpires a piece of his mind, and was also thrown out of the game.

Some have joked on Twitter that Tony La Russa should be the one to write the appeal letter for Duffey. He did, after all, make Duffey’s case for him by stating that Mercedes broke the “unwritten rules of the game” by hitting a homerun on a 3-0 pitch.

The debate over whether La Russa is being a jerk by saying that may rage for the rest of the season. But for right now, Duffey and Baldelli are getting punished.

Does Tyler Duffey deserve to receive a suspension for what he did?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.