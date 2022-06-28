MLB Announces Punishments For Mariners-Angels Brawl

MLB has announced multiple suspensions following Sunday's benches-clearing fight between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

A brawl broke out after Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz, who threw at Julio Rodriguez in the opening inning, hit Jesse Winker with a pinch during the second inning. He appeared to be throwing at both Mariners outfielders in retaliation for Mike Trout nearly getting hit in the head the previous day.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, three Mariners players (Winker, Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford), four Angels players (Wantz, Anthony Rendon, Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Tepera), and five coaches will receive discipline for the melee.

Angels manager Phil Nevin received the harshest punishment among everyone at 10 games. That suggests MLB is holding him culpable for directing Wantz -- a relief pitcher who threw at two players early in his first career start -- to get payback, even after the umpires issued a warning in the first inning.

After getting plunked, Winker ignited the wild scene by charging toward the Angels' dugout. Rendon, who hit Winker with his left hand while healing a right wrist injury, will have to serve his suspension when returning from season-ending surgery next year.

Crawford struck Rendon, explaining his five-game punishment. While Rodriguez was ejected, it's unclear what he did to get tossed and suspended.

Tepera appeared to make contact with an umpire holding him back from the scrum. Iglesias, meanwhile, threw boxes of sunflower seeds onto the field after the fighting subsided.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Tepera and Iglesias are appealing their suspensions. Winker, Rodriguez, and Crawford will also appeal, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.