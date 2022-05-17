Breaking: MLB Announces Punishment For Matt Harvey

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 03: Matt Harvey #32 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on April 03, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For weeks, the baseball world has been waiting for an announcement regarding a potential suspension for Matt Harvey. On Tuesday, the MLB officially disciplined the right-hander.

Harvey has been suspended 60 games for violation of the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

In February, Harvey admitted that he provided opioids to former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on several occasions. The league is suspending him for distributing them.

Even though Harvey's legal situation was public, the Orioles signed him to a minor-league deal in April.

The Orioles will now have to wait a while before Harvey returns to the mound.

Last season, Harvey had a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts for Baltimore.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias recently stated that Harvey's velocity looked good while training at the team's facility in Sarasota.

Three months ago, ESPN's T.J. Quinn said Harvey could appeal any suspension. It'll be interesting to see if he chooses that route.