Map Shows The Best-Selling MLB Hat In Every State

There have been a lot of joke maps about the most popular or best-selling team in every state. But a new map of the best-selling MLB hats shared by merchandise retailer LIDS might offer some real insight.

On Thursday, Darren Rovell of The Action Network shared a recent sales data chart from LIDS. The results showed some absolutely staggering support for the New York Yankees across the country.

The Yankees were the best-selling team in 22 states – beating out a number of states with multiple MLB teams. That’s more than the Los Angeles Dodgers (seven states), St. Louis Cardinals (six), Minnesota Twins (three) and Atlanta Braves (three) combined.

It was certainly astounding to see how popular the Yankees were even in the home states of rivals such as Massachusetts, Florida, and Maryland. Almost as surprisingly was how popular the Chicago White Sox are compared to the Chicago Cubs.

Shocking sales data chart from @lids: Best selling MLB hat in their Massachusetts stores are the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/AwEAoE1glo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 23, 2020

Rovell followed up the post on the map with a ranking of the best-selling MLB headwear nationwide. Once again, the Yankees came out on top, followed by the Dodgers, Red Sox, Astros and Braves. Surprisingly, the Chicago White Sox edged out the cross-town rival Cubs for sixth place.

Best selling baseball team hats at @lids stores last year. Surprise? White Sox edge Cubs! pic.twitter.com/OxGBLRgsXl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 23, 2020

There’s an awful lot we can learn from reviewing this LIDS data.

But two things appear pretty rock-solid: The Yankees are America’s most popular team, and the White Sox are more popular – hat wise, anyway – than the Cubs.

What do you make of LIDS’ data on the best-selling MLB merchandise?