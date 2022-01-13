MLB Bullpen Catcher Reportedly Dies Unexpectedly At 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday, the team announced. He was 28.

No further details were provided by the team.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean’s family,” Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement. “He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean.”

The Rays drafted Ramirez in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent 3 seasons in the organization’s minor league system before he was eventually released.

However, he returned to Tampa Bay in 2019 when the Rays offered him a chance to join the team’s staff. He’s since worked as the club’s bullpen catcher for the last 3 seasons.

“Jean was an incredible teammate and friend,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said in a statement. “He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed.”

The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez pic.twitter.com/CSasYv7Aqm — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 11, 2022

A native of Puerto Rico, Ramirez played his college ball at Arkansas in 2012 and 2013. He signed with the Razorbacks out of Boswell High School and played in 16 games during the 2013 season.

“The entire Razorback baseball family is heartbroken by Jean’s passing,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. Jean will be missed.”

Ramirez ended his college career at Illinois State, where he graduated in 2016.