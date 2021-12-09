MLB World Reacts To CC Sabathia’s Honest Admission

Outfielder Clint Frazier says he’s glad to no longer be with the New York Yankees, and it sounds like former Bomber ace C.C. Sabathia is glad to see him go.

Frazier, who spent parts of five seasons in pinstripes, signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs last week after being released by the Yankees. The 27-year-old should have more of an opportunity to contribute in the Windy City.

Frazier made it clear on Twitter this week that he’s happy to have a fresh start, even if he did anger some Yankee fans in the process. Apparently, all of the chatter about Frazier has rubbed Sabathia the wrong way.

“If I see another Clint Frazier story I’m gonna punch somebody in the f—in’ face. S–t is ridiculous,” Sabathia said during his most recent podcast with Ryan Ruocco. “That kid played 15 games in the f—in’ big leagues. Get the f–k outta here with all these stupid ass stories.”

The sheer bluntness of Sabathia’s comments has elicited reaction from Yankee fans and some media members.

Sabathia was a stalwart for 11 seasons with the Yankees, so his words carry a lot of weight. It seems clear he either didn’t care much for Frazier or just doesn’t think he’s worth this much attention.

As for Frazier, he showed flashes of his potential when healthy, particularly during 2020. It’s also true that for a while, the Yankees seemed hesitant to give him a true chance to play.

However, when the organization did make Frazier its starting left fielder to start 2021, he got off to a miserable start before health issues derailed his season.