MLB Commissioner Offers Update On 2020 Season Following Marlins Outbreak

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 04: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred addresses the media during a press conference prior to the American League Wild Card game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The likelihood of the 2020 MLB season finishing without pause or cancellation seemed to take a major hit on Monday.

The Miami Marlins discovered that 14 members of the team’s traveling party, including players and coaches, have tested positive for COVID-19. The team played the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday even after several starters had already tested positive.

The Marlins and Phillies canceled their scheduled games on Monday, as a result. Both teams will have to undergo testing and await results before moving forward and playing on Tuesday.

Needless to say, it was a dim day in the sports world on Monday. Many fear Monday’s dire news in Major League Baseball could eventually lead to the cancellation of the 2020 season – just days after it began.

But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Monday that he was expecting a situation like this when he chose to have a 2020 season. He remains confident in the current pandemic protocols in place.

Manfred also addressed what would need to happen to force him to pause a team’s season. He would only do so if the amount of positive coronavirus tests within a team “rendered it completely non-competitive.”

As initially anticipated, Rob Manfred is persistent on the rest of the 2020 season being played.

But fans, analysts and players are greatly concerned about the current protocols in place.

This next week of baseball will be telling as to whether or not the 2020 season can continue as currently scheduled.


