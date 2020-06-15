MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Has Telling Comment On 2020 Season

Just five days ago, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred “guaranteed” there would be a baseball season this year. But he isn’t as confident on Monday evening.

Manfred joined ESPN on Monday to discuss the 2020 season, which remains postponed. The global pandemic was the initial cause of the holdout. But major disagreements between MLB and the players union have prevented a return-to-play plan from being implemented.

Negotiations between Manfred and the players have come to an absolute standstill once talks of prorated salaries due to a shortened season came to play. As a result, the MLB commissioner is “not confident” there will be an actual season this year.

Manfred spoke with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Monday to discuss the 2020 season. He’s unsure if a season will be played if discussions continue to be delayed.

“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue,” Manfred responded when asked about baseball’s 2020 season, via ESPN.

BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tells @Espngreeny that he’s “not confident” there will be a 2020 baseball season. “Unfortunately," Manfred said, "I can’t tell you that I’m a 100% certain that’s gonna happen.” News at @espn: https://t.co/h1I6Yh5R55 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2020

Based on Manfred’s prior actions, this could be a negotiation tactic to persuade the union to re-engage in discussions. Players would likely be more inclined to strike a deal if the possibility of no season is on the table.

Either way, this is an absolute embarrassment to the sport itself.

Baseball insider Joel Sherman offered his insight into the ordeal, detailing what the coming interactions could look like between Manfred and the MLBPA.

1/Expectation was Manfred would use 3/26 power to implement 50-ish G season at worst. But MLB anticipates oon after it imposes union will file a grievance that the league did not live up to its contractual word to try to play as many games as possible this year. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 15, 2020

3/deal, Manfred has a right to never start the season if 3 criteria are not met, including " restrictions that would materially limit the Clubs’ ability to play games in front of spectators." None of the 3 have been met. So Manfred could potentially never start a season. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 15, 2020

The unfortunately reality is this appears to be a situation heading towards the 2020 season being cancelled.

The players have made their demands, the owners won’t oblige and Manfred continues to fail as a commissioner.