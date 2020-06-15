The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Has Telling Comment On 2020 Season

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Just five days ago, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred “guaranteed” there would be a baseball season this year. But he isn’t as confident on Monday evening.

Manfred joined ESPN on Monday to discuss the 2020 season, which remains postponed. The global pandemic was the initial cause of the holdout. But major disagreements between MLB and the players union have prevented a return-to-play plan from being implemented.

Negotiations between Manfred and the players have come to an absolute standstill once talks of prorated salaries due to a shortened season came to play. As a result, the MLB commissioner is “not confident” there will be an actual season this year.

Manfred spoke with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Monday to discuss the 2020 season. He’s unsure if a season will be played if discussions continue to be delayed.

“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue,” Manfred responded when asked about baseball’s 2020 season, via ESPN.

Based on Manfred’s prior actions, this could be a negotiation tactic to persuade the union to re-engage in discussions. Players would likely be more inclined to strike a deal if the possibility of no season is on the table.

Either way, this is an absolute embarrassment to the sport itself.

Baseball insider Joel Sherman offered his insight into the ordeal, detailing what the coming interactions could look like between Manfred and the MLBPA.

The unfortunately reality is this appears to be a situation heading towards the 2020 season being cancelled.

The players have made their demands, the owners won’t oblige and Manfred continues to fail as a commissioner.

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.