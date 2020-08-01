MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred On Season: No Reason To Quit Now

The MLB has experienced multiple COVID-19 outbreaks over the past week, but it doesn’t sound like the plug is about to be pulled on the 2020 season just yet.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday about health concerns surrounding this season. ESPN insider Jeff Passan said Manfred suggested the 2020 season could be “shut down.”

It appears Manfred’s tone regarding the 2020 MLB season has changed overnight. He made it clear to ESPN’s Karl Ravech that he doesn’t plan on ending the season despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We are playing,” Manfred told Ravech. “The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”

The Miami Marlins have received 18 positive COVID-19 tests from just their players alone. That doesn’t include other personnel that have contracted the virus.

Earlier today, the St. Louis Cardinals had four additional members of their team – three coaches and one player – test positive for COVID-19.

While it might make some sense for the MLB to wait a little longer before making a final decision on the 2020 season, the fact that multiple teams have suffered outbreaks is discouraging.

Unlike the NBA, the MLB doesn’t have the luxury of playing in a bubble. It’ll be on the league to establish better protocols and the players to follow those protocols if they want to get through the whole season.