The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Reveals Advice From Adam Silver

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball season is well underway, but it hasn’t been the smoothest start for Rob Manfred. Between the backlash over moving the All Star game from Atlanta and the never-ending battle to maintain viewership, the commissioner has had a tough month.

However, Manfred reportedly got an interesting piece of advice from a high-profile source recently: NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

It’s no surprise that the two leaders have had conversations over the years, but the information that was exchanged was particularly fascinating. While speaking on Sportico Live, Manfred shared that Silver told him to stop talking about trying to change the pace of the game of baseball.

The reason why? The pace of baseball would be perfect for in-game sports betting.

Prior to telling his story about Silver, Manfred acknowledged that sports betting could be a “massive opportunity for fan engagement” in baseball, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

MLB has tried ferociously over the last few seasons to speed up the pace of play, but with little success. Silver makes a solid point that baseball might be well-suited to stick with their current game and find other ways to maximize engagement.

With sports betting continuing to expand around the country, Manfred may be able to implement the plan in the near future. However, baseball fans weren’t thrilled that it took the commissioner speaking to Silver to think of the idea.

It’ll be interesting to see if Manfred and MLB lean into sports betting over the next few years and how that might affect baseball’s prospects in the United States.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.