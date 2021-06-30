MLB Announces Decision On Former Mets GM Jared Porter

Six months after he was fired by the New York Mets for sending explicit text messages to a female reporter, former general manager Jared Porter has been disciplined by Major League Baseball.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that Porter has been placed on the league’s Ineligible List, effectively immediately. The 41-year-old former executive will remain there until the completion of the 2022 season.

“My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter. Having reviewed all oof the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted,” Manfred said in a statement. We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in or game.”

An ESPN report first revealed Porter’s behavior to the public in January. The investigation found that the front office executive had sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016, when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets fired Porter just 12 hours later, despite having just hired him in December. Now he’ll be out of Major League Baseball through at least next year.

