The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Pitcher Shut Down For Season Due To Heart Issue After COVID-19

A general view of Fenway Park during a Red Sox game.BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of Fenway Park during the second inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on September 26, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez’s season is over before it started due to complications from COVID-19.

The 27-year-old Rodriguez tested positive for coronavirus in early July. His battle with COVID-19 resulted in a diagnosis of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle typically caused by a virus.

Rodriguez is still dealing with the effects of myocarditis, even though the Red Sox do thankfully expect him to make a full recovery. On Thursday, he was shutdown from baseball activities for the foreseeable future.

Today, Boston announced that Rodriguez will not play this year.

Rodriguez has pitched for the Red Sox each of the last five seasons. In that time frame he’s 51-31 overall with a 4.03 ERA, including a 19-6 season and sixth-place Cy Young finish last year.

“That (the heart) is the most important part of your body,” Rodriguez said about his diagnosis back on July 26. “So when you hear that — the first time that I hear it — I was like kind of scared. Now that I know what it is, it’s still scary. But now I know exactly what it is.”

Today’s news about Eduardo Rodriguez won’t make things easier for the already pitching-starved Red Sox, who are 3-5 on the young season. Boston takes on the New York Yankees in the Bronx tonight.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.