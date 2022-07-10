MLB Fans Are Furious Over 1 All-Star Snub

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A general view during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

MLB revealed the full rosters for this year's All-Star Game on Sunday night. As is always the case, fans aren't happy about a notable snub.

While plenty of deserving candidates didn't make the cut, Ty France is a particularly head-scratching exclusion.

The Seattle Mariners breakout star finished as a finalist to start for the American League at first base, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the fan vote despite inferior 2022 numbers across the board.

One would have thought France would make the team as a reserve. After all, he entered Sunday batting .310/.384/.467. But Luis Arraez, another highly deserving candidate boasting a .420 OBP, is the only AL reserve at first base even though he's played all across the infield this season.

MLB onlookers were surprised to see France left off the All-Star squad.

Mariners fans aren't happy about France not joining star rookie Julio Rodriguez in Los Angeles on July 19.

However, there's still time for France to join the festivities. All-Star selection Yordan Alvarez went on the injured list Sunday, so the AL already needs at least one replacement.

There's still time for France to receive recognition for a breakout first half.