The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Fans Aren’t Happy With Carlos Correa’s Postgame Comment

Carlos Correa Houston AstrosHOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 25: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros advanced to the American League Divisional Series on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping the Minnesota Twins, 2-0.

Houston, which lost to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series, have become the most-hated team in Major League Baseball due to the cheating scandal. The Astros faced punishment for their sign-stealing system.

The American League contenders are still a good team, though, and they proved it against the Twins (who have now lost 18 straight playoff games).

Following the series win over Minnesota, shortstop Carlos Correa had a message for his team’s haters.

“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here. But what are they going to say now?” he said.

Unsurprisingly, MLB fans aren’t taking his comment very well.

“They might just say you don’t deserve the World Series ring you have and cheating should have consequences. Beats me, though. People say all kinds of things,” one fan wrote back.

“It’s amazing how little self-awareness these clowns have. They cheated. Period. And somehow they continue to act like they are the victims and that everyone’s disdain for them is unfair. A little contrition would be nice,” another fan added.

“Nobody said they weren’t talented. Cheating has completely ruined their reputation and nobody will look at them the same way again. Their “title” is tainted and they should be prepared to be booed for the rest of their careers,” one fan said.

It’s tough to argue with that.

The Astros, meanwhile, will face the winner of the White Sox vs. A’s series in the ALDS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.