MLB Fans Concerned About Shohei Ohtani’s Velocity Tonight

Shohei Ohtani warms up in the outfield before a game for the Angels.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 26, 2020 in Oakland, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Through the first quarter of the MLB season, Shohei Ohtani has been a walking highlight reel. With his dominance on the mound and his jaw-dropping at-bats, the Los Angeles Angels talent has impressed and then some.

However, during Wednesday night’s game between the Angels and the Cleveland Indians, Ohtani didn’t look like his usual self.

From the first pitch in the top of the first inning, the 26-year-old’s velocity on just about every one of his pitches wasn’t meeting its usual top speed. Through 40 pitches his fastball averaged about 90.5 mph, whereas his season average has come in at 96.6 mph.

But it wasn’t just the four-seamer that Ohtani struggled to keep up to speed on Wednesday. His splitter, cutter and slider also all saw significant dips through the first few innings.

Nevertheless, Ohtani was able to give the Angels an early advantage. Through four full innings, he gave up just one earned run, three hits and tallied five strikes, even though his pitches weren’t coming in at the same velocity.

Because Los Angeles was able to hold onto the lead and Ohtani was able to get through the lineup, MLB fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the strange outing on Wednesday.

It’s unclear exactly why Ohtani battled with his velocity on Wednesday, but it’s possible that an explanation will be given by the Angels at the end of the game. Hopefully, the dip in speed won’t be an indication of something more serious. Considering his hectic schedule so far, it’s very possible that it’s just a sign of fatigue.

The Angels will hope to get all they can out of Ohtani tonight, as they try to battle back to .500. Despite the 26-year-old’s breakout year, Los Angeles is 18-23.

Through four full innings, the Angels lead Cleveland 2-1.


