MLB Fans Concerned About Shohei Ohtani’s Velocity Tonight

Through the first quarter of the MLB season, Shohei Ohtani has been a walking highlight reel. With his dominance on the mound and his jaw-dropping at-bats, the Los Angeles Angels talent has impressed and then some.

However, during Wednesday night’s game between the Angels and the Cleveland Indians, Ohtani didn’t look like his usual self.

From the first pitch in the top of the first inning, the 26-year-old’s velocity on just about every one of his pitches wasn’t meeting its usual top speed. Through 40 pitches his fastball averaged about 90.5 mph, whereas his season average has come in at 96.6 mph.

But it wasn’t just the four-seamer that Ohtani struggled to keep up to speed on Wednesday. His splitter, cutter and slider also all saw significant dips through the first few innings.

Nevertheless, Ohtani was able to give the Angels an early advantage. Through four full innings, he gave up just one earned run, three hits and tallied five strikes, even though his pitches weren’t coming in at the same velocity.

Because Los Angeles was able to hold onto the lead and Ohtani was able to get through the lineup, MLB fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the strange outing on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani’s velocity was down in the first inning but his last two fastballs hit 94 mph. Got two strikeouts in the inning on a slider and a splitter. pic.twitter.com/p96Jp9Da9G — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) May 20, 2021

Shohei Ohtani's velocity is noticeably down in the first inning. His hardest fastball has been 92.5 mph and it's averaging 90.2 mph. He just gave up an RBI double to Reyes just down the third-base line on a 2-2 slider. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 20, 2021

I wouldn’t freak out about Shohei Ohtani’s velocity just yet. It’s possible that he’s holding back a bit tonight for later in the game, has a dead arm, or is just straight-up fatigued. Possibly a combination of all of those things. — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) May 20, 2021

For context, here's how the velocity on Ohtani's pitches so far tonight have compared to his season averages https://t.co/9wVzs0JgIr pic.twitter.com/2ttshydp8J — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 20, 2021

It’s unclear exactly why Ohtani battled with his velocity on Wednesday, but it’s possible that an explanation will be given by the Angels at the end of the game. Hopefully, the dip in speed won’t be an indication of something more serious. Considering his hectic schedule so far, it’s very possible that it’s just a sign of fatigue.

The Angels will hope to get all they can out of Ohtani tonight, as they try to battle back to .500. Despite the 26-year-old’s breakout year, Los Angeles is 18-23.

Through four full innings, the Angels lead Cleveland 2-1.