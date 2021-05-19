MLB Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith’s Comment Today

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith doesn’t usually talk much about baseball, but on the rare occasion that he did – such as today – he’s taking a lot of heat for it.

On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Smith started criticizing baseball fans for being excited about how good LA Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has become. He reminded everyone that he “don’t give a damn” about baseball and is not overly impressed by Ohtani’s numbers.

While he did mockingly applaud Ohtani for leading the league in home runs on top of being a star pitcher, he dismissed Ohtani’s .271 batting average as being not special. He pointed out that the Angels are in fourth place in their division and don’t deserve praise right now.

Needless to say, baseball fans were not amused. Hundreds have taken to Twitter to rip the ESPN personality for his lack of understanding – or trying to understand – anything about baseball (or any sport outside of the NFL or NBA).

Stephen A Smith just clowned on Shohei Ohtani for hitting .271 (.956-OPS) … and that somehow the Angels being under .500 takes away from his greatness .. pic.twitter.com/4tOgnshYvs — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) May 19, 2021

Stephen A. Smith needs to stick with the sports he knows. I’m sick of him attempting the ultimate Swiss Army knife and just admit when you don’t know what you’re talking about. Ohtani is the Babe Ruth of our generation. Scratch that. He’s the first ever Shohei Ohtani in history. — Octavius 🇵🇷 (@fetty_oct) May 19, 2021

If the angles record determines the greatness of a player, then mike trout wouldn’t even be a top 5000 mlb player of all time — Top Ben Simmons Stan (@TopSimmons) May 19, 2021

Anytime Stephen A Smith is being forced to talk about baseball or any other sport outside of the NBA and NFL you want to skip what he's about to say — Brian (@BkcSports) May 19, 2021

Hitting 270 with 14 homers while having a sub 3 era is unheard of lmaooo, how does Stephen A. not understand Baseball — Blaise Kudrna (@BlaiseKudrna) May 19, 2021

Shohei Ohtani may not be putting up the kinds of numbers Barry Bonds was in the early-2000s, but there’s no denying that he’s doing incredible things on the field right now.

Ohtani is leading Major League Baseball in home runs with 14 while posting a 2.70 earned run average in five starts on the mound. That’s unprecedented.

If Stephen A. Smith wants the world to know that he doesn’t “give a damn” about baseball then that’s fine. But he doesn’t need to go out of his way to start criticizing a sport he refuses to understand either.

What are your thoughts on Stephen A.’s take here?