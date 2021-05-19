The Spun

MLB Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith’s Comment Today

Stephen A. Smith looking on at the NBA Celebrity GameCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith doesn’t usually talk much about baseball, but on the rare occasion that he did – such as today – he’s taking a lot of heat for it.

On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Smith started criticizing baseball fans for being excited about how good LA Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has become. He reminded everyone that he “don’t give a damn” about baseball and is not overly impressed by Ohtani’s numbers.

While he did mockingly applaud Ohtani for leading the league in home runs on top of being a star pitcher, he dismissed Ohtani’s .271 batting average as being not special. He pointed out that the Angels are in fourth place in their division and don’t deserve praise right now.

Needless to say, baseball fans were not amused. Hundreds have taken to Twitter to rip the ESPN personality for his lack of understanding – or trying to understand – anything about baseball (or any sport outside of the NFL or NBA).

Shohei Ohtani may not be putting up the kinds of numbers Barry Bonds was in the early-2000s, but there’s no denying that he’s doing incredible things on the field right now.

Ohtani is leading Major League Baseball in home runs with 14 while posting a 2.70 earned run average in five starts on the mound. That’s unprecedented.

If Stephen A. Smith wants the world to know that he doesn’t “give a damn” about baseball then that’s fine. But he doesn’t need to go out of his way to start criticizing a sport he refuses to understand either.

What are your thoughts on Stephen A.’s take here?


