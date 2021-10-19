MLB Fans Reportedly Survive Terrifying Plane Crash

A group of 21 MLB fans were set to fly to Boston for the upcoming Houston Astros ALCS game at the Red Sox, when they were involved in a frightening crash on the ground. Luckily, everyone survived.

The fans were set to fly on a private McDonnell Douglas MD-87, attempting to take off from Waller County, Texas. The plane failed to get off the ground.

According to local authorities, the plane hit a fence and caught fire. Amazingly, given the extent of the damage shown in a local report by KHOU11, everyone survived, including a 10-year old on board. Per TMZ, the wife of the plane’s owner confirmed that they were heading for the MLB playoff game.

19 of the 21 passengers are reportedly fine. Two went to the hospital for their injuries, but they are expected to fully recover.

“The airplane rolled down the runway, struck a fence, and from there, became disabled,” the Waller County sheriff said. “We’re thankful all of the passengers and crew members were able to extract themselves, and that’s when the first responders came and went to work to extinguish the fire.”

So far, we do not know exactly why the plane failed to get off the ground, or why it caught fire, and an investigation is underway according to local authorities. The good news is that everyone got off and is safe, per the reports.

Game 4 of the Astros-Red Sox series takes place tonight just after 8 p.m. ET.

[KHOU 11; TMZ]