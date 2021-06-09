MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Cryptic Answer

Due to the MLB’s recent crackdown on foreign substances for pitchers, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was asked by reporters if he uses Spider Tack while pitching. His response to the question ended up going viral on Tuesday night.

Instead of immediately shooting down any rumors about him using Spider Tack on the mound, Cole struggled to give the New York media a clear answer.

“I don’t … I don’t know … I don’t quite know how to answer that, to be honest,” Cole said. “I mean, there are customs and practices that have been passed down from older players to younger players, from the last generation of players to this generation of players, and I think there are some things that are certainly out of bounds in that regard.

“This is important to a lot of people who love the game, including the players in this room, including fans, including teams, so if MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that’s a conversation that we can have. Because ultimately we should all be pulling in the same direction on this.”

Cole admitted it’s important that MLB players figure out this issue, but his response on Tuesday generated more questions than answers.

Shortly after the clip from Cole’s press conference went viral, MLB fans went on Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter. Most baseball fans made fun of Cole’s response.

"Have you ever used illegal substances on a baseball?" Gerrit Cole: pic.twitter.com/Kg3LZK6if5 — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 8, 2021

Gerrit Cole the next time someone asks him about Spider Tack pic.twitter.com/RwmC0ivwo6 — Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons (@JATayler) June 8, 2021

OH MY GOD Gerrit Cole answering that spider tack question was BAD — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 9, 2021

Cole is scheduled to pitch on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins. He’ll enter that game with a 6-3 record and 2.26 ERA through 12 starts.

It’s safe to say MLB fans will be closely monitoring Cole’s performance tonight.