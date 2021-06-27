MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance On Sunday

The slumping New York Yankees needed a big start out of ace Gerrit Cole at Fenway Park this afternoon. He did not deliver.

Cole surrendered a home run to Red Sox leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández on the first pitch of the game and later gave up a three-run shot to third baseman Rafael Devers. After one inning, the Yankees found themselves down 4-0.

Needless to say, this is not what New York needed after losing the first two games of this three-game set. Boston is on the verge of starting 6-0 against the Yankees this season, barring a comeback this afternoon.

Because of Cole’s status as one of the best pitchers in baseball–and because of his recent comments about Spider Tack and his diminishing spin rates amid MLB’s crackdown against foreign substances–there has been plenty of chatter about the three-time All-Star’s start today.

Gerrit Cole is far from the only pitcher who was pushing the limits with stick stuff, but there’s no doubt his performance has taken as big of a downturn as any other elite pitcher since they started cracking down on it. — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) June 27, 2021

Recapping Cole's 1st inning, per @ESPNStatsInfo:

-1st time he's allowed a HR on the first pitch he's thrown in a game.

-1st time he's allowed 2 HR in the first inning of a game.

-4 earned runs allowed in the 1st inning; tied for most runs he's allowed in the 1st inning of a game. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 27, 2021

Gerrit Cole got crushed in that first inning, but his spin rates aren't down as much as in some of his previous starts. pic.twitter.com/lFGCZ8fOfj — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) June 27, 2021

Gerrit Cole gives up four runs in the first inning, and gets the substance check pic.twitter.com/ledh7dNbcR — MLB Foreign Substance Checks (@StickyCheck) June 27, 2021

Rafael Devers HR came on a 100.1 mph pitch from Gerrit Cole. It's the fastest pitch Cole has ever allowed a HR on. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) June 27, 2021

Cole did respond with a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, striking out a pair of Sox hitters. Maybe he’s settling down.

Even if he is, it is probably too late to make a difference today. With a loss, the Yankees would fall to 40-37 on the season and be seven games out of first place in the AL East.