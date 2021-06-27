The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance On Sunday

Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Cleveland Indians - Game OneCLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The slumping New York Yankees needed a big start out of ace Gerrit Cole at Fenway Park this afternoon. He did not deliver.

Cole surrendered a home run to Red Sox leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández on the first pitch of the game and later gave up a three-run shot to third baseman Rafael Devers. After one inning, the Yankees found themselves down 4-0.

Needless to say, this is not what New York needed after losing the first two games of this three-game set. Boston is on the verge of starting 6-0 against the Yankees this season, barring a comeback this afternoon.

Because of Cole’s status as one of the best pitchers in baseball–and because of his recent comments about Spider Tack and his diminishing spin rates amid MLB’s crackdown against foreign substances–there has been plenty of chatter about the three-time All-Star’s start today.

Cole did respond with a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, striking out a pair of Sox hitters. Maybe he’s settling down.

Even if he is, it is probably too late to make a difference today. With a loss, the Yankees would fall to 40-37 on the season and be seven games out of first place in the AL East.


