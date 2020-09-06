Legendary MLB Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Brock had “fought through a number of medical conditions in recent years,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was 81.

Brock played 19 seasons in the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs (1961-64) and St. Louis Cardinals (1964-79). It was with the Redbirds that he made his mark on the game of baseball.

Acquired via what turned out to be a preposterously lopsided trade, Brock blossomed into a star in St. Louis. He helped the Cardinals win two World Series and finished his career with 3,023 hits and 938 stolen bases, which is still the National League all-time record for thefts.

Brock made six All-Star Games and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting on four occasions. He retired following the 1979 season and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

Brock’s death comes just a few days after the passing of former New York Mets ace Tom Seaver. The pair are indelibly linked by their longevity and the experience against each other.

Lou Brock was the hitter Tom Seaver faced the most in his career. Seaver was the pitcher Brock faced the most times in his career. The two Hall of Famers passed five days apart. What a thing. https://t.co/orJVUmTGvs — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 6, 2020

Brock’s death is an immense loss for the Cardinals franchise and the entire baseball community.

His family, friends and former teammates are in our thoughts during this time.