MLB Insider: “At Least 4” Cardinals Players Tested Positive For COVID-19

The MLB could be dealing with its second COVID-19 outbreak in just this week alone. It’s officially time for panic to set in regarding whether or not the league can push through the rest of the season.

On Friday, the MLB learned that an 18th player for the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19. Less than 24 hours later, the league received more troubling news on that front.

According to Trevor Plouffe, there are at least four more players on the St. Louis Cardinals that have tested positive for the coronavirus. The MLB had to postpone the team’s game on Friday night due to two positive tests.

That’s two-straight days of multiple tests coming back positive for the Cardinals. There was a similar trend that took place when the Marlins first suffered their outbreak.

More bad news. I’m hearing at least 4 more Cardinals players have tested positive for Covid. — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) August 1, 2020

Mark Saxon of The Athletic provided a breakdown on the new COVID-19 cases for the Cardinals. He’s reporting that three of the positive results came from staff members, while only one of the positive tests was from a player.

Of the four new positives on the #Cardinals that I can confirm, three are staff. One is a player. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 1, 2020

Sports fans would love to have baseball on their television for the rest of the summer, that’s for sure. However, the MLB has to figure out a way to seriously minimize the spread of the virus.

Without a bubble plan, the MLB’s chances of playing an entire season aren’t that high. Even if players comply with all the protocols, it’s possible they could get sick while traveling with the team.

Tonight’s game between the Brewers and Cardinals has been officially postponed.