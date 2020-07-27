The Spun

MLB Insider Explains Why A “Bubble” Didn’t Happen This Season

Washington Nationals face off against the New York YankeesWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The MLB is taking significant heat early in the week for not implementing a bubble after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19.

But one MLB insider wants to make it clear that the league’s failure to implement a bubble wasn’t for a lack of trying. In a five-tweet thread on Monday, Joel Sherman explained that Major League baseball was looking into several states to implement a bubble. However, things unraveled when the league narrowed things down to Arizona.

In Arizona, outdoor temperatures become far too hot to be safe for players. Just today, it reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix. And some MLB games would have to be played during the daytime.

Sherman further noted that the country’s failure to flatten the curve or get the virus under control is having negative consequences for baseball. In speaking to one anonymous executive, there’s a growing sense that it “might just be impossible” to keep this up for three months.

MLB is in a very difficult situation to be sure. While other leagues like the NBA and MLS are consistently reporting few or no COVID-19 cases, they’ve all been playing in a bubble.

The incredible amount of travel that the MLB requires isn’t helping things either.

Based on everything we’re seeing, things might get a lot worse before they get better for the bubble-less MLB.


