MLB Insider Explains Why A “Bubble” Didn’t Happen This Season

The MLB is taking significant heat early in the week for not implementing a bubble after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19.

But one MLB insider wants to make it clear that the league’s failure to implement a bubble wasn’t for a lack of trying. In a five-tweet thread on Monday, Joel Sherman explained that Major League baseball was looking into several states to implement a bubble. However, things unraveled when the league narrowed things down to Arizona.

In Arizona, outdoor temperatures become far too hot to be safe for players. Just today, it reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix. And some MLB games would have to be played during the daytime.

Sherman further noted that the country’s failure to flatten the curve or get the virus under control is having negative consequences for baseball. In speaking to one anonymous executive, there’s a growing sense that it “might just be impossible” to keep this up for three months.

1/Forgive a string on MLB and a bubble(s). MLB was looking at Az, or Az/Fla or Az/Fla/Tex. All became COVID-19 epicenters. So do you just try to outrun where the virus is worst? Yes, NBA and NHL have better chances to succeed in bubbles. But they also play in arenas. Az was most — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 27, 2020

3/to and from multiple hotels with multiple teams sharing hotels. You avoid air travel but if there’s infection is spread potential worse if all teams are generally in 1 area? Don't misunderstand. Doing it the way MLB is (30 different home sites) might be impossible to pull off — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 27, 2020

5/Marlins test yesterday told me that the level of perfection/discipline needed to pull this off for 3-plus months might just be impossible. I agree: It might just be. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 27, 2020

MLB is in a very difficult situation to be sure. While other leagues like the NBA and MLS are consistently reporting few or no COVID-19 cases, they’ve all been playing in a bubble.

The incredible amount of travel that the MLB requires isn’t helping things either.

Based on everything we’re seeing, things might get a lot worse before they get better for the bubble-less MLB.