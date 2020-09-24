MLB Insider Has Injury Update For SP Mike Clevinger

Padres’ ace Mike Clevinger was pulled after just one inning against the Angels Wednesday evening. There’s optimism the injury – previously believed to be serious – could be minor.

Clevinger left Wednesday’s game with what was deemed tightness and discomfort in the biceps tendon area. To make matters worse, the reported tightness came in his throwing arm. The Padres announced he wouldn’t be pitching this Saturday as a result of the injury.

Previous reports indicated Clevinger could be shut down for the rest of the year. Obviously, this would be an enormous loss for the playoff-bound Padres. But the latest report indicates Clevinger’s injury isn’t as serious as previously believed.

MLB insider Robert Murray reported on Thursday there’s “significant optimism” Clevinger didn’t sustain a serious injury and that he could return to pitch for the Padres at some point this post-season. This would obviously would have massive implications for the Padres’ playoff hopes.

There is significant optimism that San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger avoided a serious injury, according to league sources. He received additional tests today and while nothing is official, there is hope he will be able to pitch at some point in the postseason. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) September 24, 2020

Mike Clevinger – the four-year Cleveland Indians pitcher – was traded to the Padres this season. He’s gone 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA for the Padres in four games.

The Padres have been one of baseball’s surprise teams this season, posting a 34-22 record – just five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. As things currently stand, the Padres will be the No. 4 team in the NL Playoffs.

The Padres are counting on more good injury news once Clevinger’s MRI results are officially released. For now, the rumors indicate he could be back pitching by the post-season.