MLB Insider Has Injury Update For SP Mike Clevinger

A general view of the San Diego Padres stadium.A general view of the San Diego Padres stadium.

Padres’ ace Mike Clevinger was pulled after just one inning against the Angels Wednesday evening. There’s optimism the injury – previously believed to be serious – could be minor.

Clevinger left Wednesday’s game with what was deemed tightness and discomfort in the biceps tendon area. To make matters worse, the reported tightness came in his throwing arm. The Padres announced he wouldn’t be pitching this Saturday as a result of the injury.

Previous reports indicated Clevinger could be shut down for the rest of the year. Obviously, this would be an enormous loss for the playoff-bound Padres. But the latest report indicates Clevinger’s injury isn’t as serious as previously believed.

MLB insider Robert Murray reported on Thursday there’s “significant optimism” Clevinger didn’t sustain a serious injury and that he could return to pitch for the Padres at some point this post-season. This would obviously would have massive implications for the Padres’ playoff hopes.

Mike Clevinger – the four-year Cleveland Indians pitcher – was traded to the Padres this season. He’s gone 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA for the Padres in four games.

The Padres have been one of baseball’s surprise teams this season, posting a 34-22 record – just five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. As things currently stand, the Padres will be the No. 4 team in the NL Playoffs.

The Padres are counting on more good injury news once Clevinger’s MRI results are officially released. For now, the rumors indicate he could be back pitching by the post-season.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.