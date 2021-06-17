MLB Insider Has Latest Injury News On Mets Pitcher Jacob deGrom

Once again, New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom has been hobbled by an injury. But the latest update on his situation indicates that he won’t need extended time off this time.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, deGrom’s injured shoulder showed no issues at his doctor today. However, the Mets are still planning to get a second opinion on the shoulder.

DeGrom exited Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after three superb innings. He had struck out eight of his nine batters and drove in a run with an RBI single in the second inning.

He threw 51 total pitches before being replaced by Sean Reid-Foley. The Mets would go on to win the game, 6-3, maintaining their lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Jacob deGrom has admittedly been frustrated by his injuries this season. He said that he felt good through the first and second innings, but the soreness in his shoulder emerged in the third.

“I felt good warming up, felt really good in the first and second innings, then there in the third my shoulder was sore,” deGrom said, via ESPN. “This is getting old. I want to be out there competing instead of coming out of these games with these little [things].”

“This is frustrating,” deGrom said. “I want to be out there as long as I can be out there.”

When healthy, Jacob deGrom has been the best pitcher in Major League Baseball. The only thing that can stop him and the Mets from putting up even more historic numbers is his own body.