The only two MLB teams that haven’t officially taken the field yet this season are the New York Mets and Washington Nationals. Unfortunately, their series that was supposed to take place this weekend was postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the Nationals announced that their Opening Day game couldn’t take place because it had a handful of players in isolation due to positive tests and contact tracing. One day later, the MLB decided to postpone the entire series between the two NL East rivals for safety reasons.

Although the Nationals aren’t in the clear just yet, the latest update on the franchise’s COVID-19 situation is encouraging.

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post is reporting that the Nationals had no new positive results in their latest round of testing. This increases the team’s chances of working out this weekend before hosting the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Can confirm that the Nationals had no new positives in their latest round of tests (conducted Thursday). This makes it increasingly possible that the team will work out in D.C. this weekend. First to report: @Ken_Rosenthal + @Britt_Ghiroli — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 3, 2021

Dougherty also provided an update on the amount of positive cases that Washington is dealing with.

It turns out that four players tested positive for the virus and six others -five players and a staff member – are in mandatory quarantine because they were labeled close contacts. In total, the Nationals have 10 members of their team in isolation.

As it stands, four players have tested positive and six others in the organization — including five players and a staff member — are in mandatory quarantine b/c they were deemed as a close contact to an infected individual. So 10 total people are in isolation to this point. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 3, 2021

The Nationals underwent additional testing on Friday and are waiting for those results. Once those results are in, the team will have a better idea of when they can begin their season.

Hopefully, the Nationals can return to the diamond this Monday.