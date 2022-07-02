MLB Insider Names "Favorite" To Land Jacob deGrom If He Opts Out Of Mets Deal

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Buckle up, Mets fans. The latest Jacob deGrom update isn't exactly promising - and it's not injury-related.

deGrom expressed during the offseason that he intends to exercise his opt-out clause after the 2022 season. That would make him a free agent heading into 2023.

In such a scenario, one team appears to be the favorite to land the potential free agent next year - and it's not the Mets.

According to MLB insider Buster Olney, the Atlanta Braves will be the favorite to sign deGrom if he exercises his opt-out clause.

"There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him," Olney said on Twitter.

Uh oh, Mets. This could prove to be a disaster.

To make matters worse, the Braves are starting to currently catch the Mets in the NL East. They're only 3.5 games behind in the standings, sitting at 45-33 overall on the season.

It could be a long year for the Mets, especially if the Braves catch them in the NL East and they then sign deGrom during the offseason.