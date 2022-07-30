MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas.

The Yankees reportedly had interest in Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, but he was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Montas, 29, is having yet another fine season in Oakland. Although he owns a 4-9 record, he has a 3.18 ERA with 109 strikeouts.

With Luis Severino currently on the injured list, the Yankees could use another starter.

Oakland has one more year left of team control, but it may consider moving on from Montas while his trade value is high. If that's the case, New York will be ready to make an offer.

The Yankees are already considered the best team in baseball, but they could use another impact player for their World Series run. Maybe, just maybe, Montas is the missing piece to their championship puzzle.