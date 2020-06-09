MLB Insider Shares The Latest On SP Matt Harvey

Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was once one of the brightest young stars in all of Major League Basbeall.

However, over the past few years, injuries and off-field incidents have caused the All-Star pitcher to fall out of the game’s upper echelon. To be honest, he went from one of the league’s best to one of the worst in just a few years.

After the Mets lost All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard to season-ending injury, Harvey reportedly reached out to the team. However, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported a source “indicated the Mets aren’t considering Harvey at this point.”

With the MLB not interested in Harvey, he’s begun drawing interest from other leagues. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, both the Korean and Japanese leagues are “looking at Matt Harvey.”

Teams in both Korea and Japan are looking at Matt Harvey — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 9, 2020

The 31-year-old made 12 starts with the Los Angeles Angels, going 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 2019.

Harvey burst onto the scene as a rookie for the Mets in 2012. He started 10 games and posted a 2.73 ERA in his first season in the big leagues.

His lone All-Star season came just one year later when he posted a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts. Unfortunately, he was forced to undergo Tommy John Surgery following the 2013 campaign and missed the full 2014 season.

He was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2015. However, his comeback didn’t last long and he flamed out with the Mets. He’s been on three teams in the past two years.

Will a new league provide a place for Harvey to restart his career?