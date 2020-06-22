MLB Insiders Have Latest Update On Today’s Player Vote

It looks like we’re going to have to wait a little while longer before Major League Baseball comes back–if it comes back.

According to multiple reports, the MLB Players Association voted on the 60-game proposal the league put forward. Per the reports, the vote was a resounding “No,” with 33 of the 38 Executive Board members rejecting it.

The terms of the league’s proposal called for a 60-game schedule with prorated pay. But the rejection of the deal gives MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred the “nuclear option”. He can choose to unilaterally implement an MLB schedule of around 50 games with prorated pay and no modifications to the playoffs.

However, most analysts feel this option is ill-advised for a number of reasons. For starters, it would obliterate any trust between the two sides as they try to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Sources tell @JeffPassan and I players have voted against the league's latest proposal to play 60 games. The vote was 33-5 against. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 22, 2020

The MLB Players Association voted 33-5 against the league’s 60-game proposal https://t.co/SOhQpNtPT9 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 22, 2020

From there, we could easily see other big issues rear their head. The New York Post pointed out that MLB would be in a legally precarious situation for potentially bargaining in bad faith.

Baseball’s biggest stars would have the option to sit out the season rather than play on a prorated basis.

It still seems doubtful that the 2020 MLB season gets canceled altogether. But whatever chimera of a season we do get may be unrecognizable from a typical year.

How many MLB games will we see this year?