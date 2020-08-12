MLB Has Reportedly Reduced Joe Kelly’s Suspension Length

Major League Baseball has reportedly decided on a new suspension length for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly.

Kelly was originally suspended for eight games for throwing at two Houston Astros hitters. Kelly appeared to throw at both Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa during a July 28 game. This led to the Astros and the Dodgers clearing their benches.

“What really enraged everybody was what he told Carlos [Correa] when he struck him out, ‘Nice swing b—h!’” Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters.

MLB fans were not happy with Kelly’s punishment length. Many were outraged at Kelly getting an eight-game suspension, while no Astros player received a suspension for their cheating scandal.

Kelly appealed his suspension and Major League Baseball has reportedly made a ruling. The suspension has reportedly been reduced to five games.

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, who was suspended for eight games for throwing at Houston Astros batters, had his ban reduced to five games on appeal, sources tell me and @kileymcd. First with the successful appeal was @Jared_Carrabis. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 12, 2020

Kelly denied intentionally throwing at the Astros hitters following the July game.

“My accuracy isn’t the best,” he told reporters.

Baker was not buying it, though.

“Balls get away sometimes — but not that many in the big leagues,” Baker said. “When you throw a 3-0 fastball over a guy’s head, now you’re flirting with ending his career.”

Kelly, 32, has a 3.89 ERA with three saves on the season. He was placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation two days ago.