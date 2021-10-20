The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Controversial Non-Call In Red Sox-Astros

Red Sox manager Alex Cora walks to confront umpire Laz Diaz.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 19: Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox complains to umpire Laz Diaz #63 after a called strike three to J.D. Martinez #28 against the Houston Astros in the third inning of Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It is never a good thing when umpiring is one of the main topics discussed after a postseason MLB game, like it has been after last night’s Game 4 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

With the score tied 2-2 and two men on base in the top of the ninth inning on Tuesday, Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi faced Astros pinch-hitter Jason Castro. Ahead in the count 1-2, Eovaldi broke off a curveball that clearly appeared to catch enough of the plate for strike three.

Instead, umpire Laz Diaz ruled it was a ball. Castro wound up singling home a run two pitches later, Michael Brantley hit a bases-clearing double later in the inning, and when the carnage was over, Houston has scored seven runs and earned a 9-2 win to even the series at two games apiece.

The entire complexion of the game–and maybe the series–changed with Diaz’s non-call in the Castro at-bat.

It was a rough night behind the plate in general for the veteran ump, but that pitch in particular is what people are talking about.

Neither team has much time to dwell on last night though. There’s a pivotal Game 5 at Fenway Park later this afternoon.

Depending on how the next 2-3 games play out, Diaz’s folly will either be a footnote or a focal point when discussing this series for years to come.

