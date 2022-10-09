1 MLB Legend Played Final Game Of His Career On Saturday Night
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Phillies bounced the St. Louis Cardinals from the postseason with 2-0 win.
That means MLB legend Albert Pujols has played the final game of his MLB career.
Salute to one of the game's all-time greats.
"With the Cardinals eliminated, Albert Pujols has played the final game of his legendary career"
"There will never be another one like Albert Pujols @BRWalkoff • 3x MVP • 11x All-Star • Rookie of the Year • 2x World Series champ • 3,000 hit club • 700 HR club • 2nd-most career RBI in MLB history Salute to a Hall of Fame career"
"Kudos to Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) on a spectacular career ... really enjoyed covering him all those years in Anaheim and last year in LA, even though things didn't go very well for #Angels while he was there. A class act who will be first-ballot Hall-of-Fame inductee."
"FINAL: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 In the final game of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina's careers, the St. Louis offense never got going and stranded two in the ninth. Sixth-seeded Philadelphia, riding Aaron Nola, advances to face NL East champion Atlanta in the division series."
Congratulations on an incredible career, Albert. Your legacy will be remembered.