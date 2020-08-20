MLB Legend Cal Ripken Jr. Reveals He Had Cancer

Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. revealed on Thursday morning that he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but has since recovered.

Ripken, 59, told reporters on Thursday morning that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February. He has since made a full recovery and is cancer free after undergoing surgery in March.

“The surgery couldn’t have gone better,” Ripken said. “The outcome couldn’t have gone better, and I’ve resumed doing everything I did before. It’s a pretty miraculous few months”

Ripken Jr. said he announced the news to spread awareness and motivate others to get checked.

Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. says on Zoom call he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February. Underwent surgery at Hopkins and is fully recovered. Didn't need radiation or chemotherapy. Grateful for the early detection. Going public now to encourage others to get checkups. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) August 20, 2020

“When I started thinking about it and the reality of the situation, it’s a positive outcome and a positive situation and a positive story to tell other people to make sure they get their regular physical,” Ripken added.

Ripken is one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history. The 19-time MLB All-Star is best known for his consecutive games played streak. Ripken played 2,632 straight games, breaking Lou Gehrig’s record of 2,130 that had stood for 56 years.

The anniversary of Ripken breaking Gehrig’s record is coming up later this month. Ripken played his 2,131 straight game on September 6, 1995. It’s considered to be one of the most-memorable moments in MLB history.

We’re glad to hear that Ripken is healthy and will be able to enjoy his streak-breaking anniversary next month.