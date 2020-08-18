MLB Legend Johnny Bench Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr. Controversy

Last night, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers. Instead of saluting the 21-year-old for driving in seven runs on Monday night, people criticized him for breaking an unwritten rule.

Tatis hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count with the Padres already up seven runs. That led to several fans wondering why he was given the green light with such a large lead. On the other hand, there are people who support Tatis for being aggressive.

Former MLB All-Star Johnny Bench belongs in that second category. He had a telling remark on Twitter about this entire situation, and honestly it proves how foolish this unwritten rule about not swinging on a 3-0 count is.

“So you take a pitch…now you’re 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch…3-2. Now you’re ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat,” Bench wrote on Twitter.

At some level we understand why the Rangers are frustrated, but Tatis shouldn’t be penalized because they didn’t play well.

Tatis is doing his best to show that he’s one of the best players in the league. He can’t just take the rest of the night off just because the Rangers didn’t show up on Monday night.

San Diego and Texas will meet again later today, as first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.