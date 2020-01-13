Major Punishment Likely Coming For Red Sox Manager Alex Cora

A short time ago, Major League Baseball levied heavy penalties on the Houston Astros for the sign stealing scandal. Manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year apiece and the team was docked $5 million and their first and second round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts.

Former Houston bench coach and current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora may be facing an even stiffer penalty than Hinch and Luhnow received. MLB alleges that Cora developed the Astros’ illegal system and also implemented it in Boston.

The Red Sox are currently under investigation by the league as well.

MLB says Alex Cora was involved in developing both schemes, in Houston and Boston. Discipline will be withheld until Sox investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/6Y4saIgjgP — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 13, 2020

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Cora’s suspension is likely to be “far longer” than the one-year ban imposed on Hinch and Luhnow.

It is technically not a year-long suspension for Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch. Their suspensions begin today and conclude the day after the 2020 World Series ends. It is still a massive suspension — and considering Alex Cora's apparently culpability, his is bound to be far longer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

In his first season as Red Sox manager in 2018, Cora led the team to a 108-54 record and a World Series title. Boston fell to 84-78 and missed the playoffs in 2019.

The way things are trending, it doesn’t sound like Cora will be in the dugout at Fenway Park this season. Stay tuned.