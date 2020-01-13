The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Major Punishment Likely Coming For Red Sox Manager Alex Cora

Alex Cora running onto the field.BOSTON, MA - APRIL 05: Alex Cora #20 of the Boston Red Sox is announced before the Red Sox home opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A short time ago, Major League Baseball levied heavy penalties on the Houston Astros for the sign stealing scandal. Manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year apiece and the team was docked $5 million and their first and second round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts.

Former Houston bench coach and current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora may be facing an even stiffer penalty than Hinch and Luhnow received. MLB alleges that Cora developed the Astros’ illegal system and also implemented it in Boston.

The Red Sox are currently under investigation by the league as well.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Cora’s suspension is likely to be “far longer” than the one-year ban imposed on Hinch and Luhnow.

In his first season as Red Sox manager in 2018, Cora led the team to a 108-54 record and a World Series title. Boston fell to 84-78 and missed the playoffs in 2019.

The way things are trending, it doesn’t sound like Cora will be in the dugout at Fenway Park this season. Stay tuned.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.