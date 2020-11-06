MLB Makes Decision On Dodgers Star Justin Turner

The Dodgers’ series-clinching win over the Rays last month was overshadowed by Justin Turner celebrating on the field despite testing positive for COVID-19. Less than 24 hours after that bizarre situation happened, the MLB announced that it would launch an investigation.

In a surprising turn of events, the MLB has decided that it will not discipline Turner for his actions. That’s because the league believes it could have handled the situation more effectively.

As for Turner, the All-Star third baseman apologized to his teammates for his actions following Game 6 of the World Series.

“I will not make excuses for my conduct, but I will describe my state of mind,” Turner wrote in his apology. “Winning the World Series was my lifelong dream and the culmination of everything I worked for in my career. After waiting in the isolation room while my teammates celebrated on the field, I asked whether I was permitted to return to the field with my wife in order to take a photograph. I assumed by that point that few people were left on the field. I was under the impression that team officials did not object to my returning to the field for a picture with my wife.

“In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife,” Turner continued. “I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field. I have spoken with almost every teammate, coach, and staff member, and my intentions were never to make anyone uncomfortable or put anyone at further risk.”

Justin Turner apologizes for returning to the field after testing positive for COVID-19, #MLB accepts apology and takes responsibility as well, and considers the matter closed with no punishment pic.twitter.com/55Wc5BrPjN — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 6, 2020

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Turner was wrongfully told that he wasn’t the only one who tested positive for the virus, saying “Mr. Turner was incorrectly told by an unidentified person that other players had tested positive, creating the impression in Mr. Turner’s mind that he was being singled out for isolation.”

It’s somewhat surprising that Turner isn’t getting fined or suspended by the MLB. On the other hand, the league is right that it also could’ve done a better job of defusing the situation.