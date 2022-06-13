MLB Makes Decision On Josh Donaldson's Suspension Appeal

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 16: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates after making a play on a hit by Rylan Bannon #65 of the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 16, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

MLB has denied Josh Donaldson's appeal and upheld a one-game suspension levied against the third baseman three weeks ago for referring to shortstop Tim Anderson as "Jackie" during May 21's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Donaldson will sit out Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, MLB reduced his fine from $10,000 to $5,000.

Donaldson claimed his remark was an inside joke referencing a comment Anderson made in a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview about feeling like a modern-day Jackie Robinson. Anderson, on the other hand, said he made his displeasure known when Donaldson called him Jackie before.

“Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, Michael Hill, said. “In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

Donaldson went on the COVID-19 injured list shortly after MLB issued the suspension. The Yankees then transferred him to the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. He has gone 7-for-32 with four walks and nine strikeouts since returning on June 3.