MLB Makes Official Decision On 2020 All-Star Game

Major League Baseball has made an official decision on the 2020 All-Star Game.

The Dodgers were set to host this season’s All-Star Game. The organization hasn’t hosted the event since 1980, marking 40 years over that span. The Dodgers will have to wait another few more years to end the host-less streak, though.

Major League Baseball announced on Friday morning that the 2020 All-Star Game has been cancelled. The Atlanta Braves are already scheduled to host 2021 All-Star Weekend. As a result, the Dodgers will host the event in 2022.

The decision comes as no surprise. The 2020 All-Star Game was set to take place on July 14 of this year in Los Angeles. But the actual 2020 season won’t be starting until July 23 and 24. Given the current circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB is hoping to eliminate unnecessary travel.

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in Friday’s press release, via MLB Trade Rumors. “I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the City of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic.”

MLB’s decision also allows more time for the actual season to be played.

Teams will be playing a shortened 60-game season this year. The last thing baseball needs is another reason to interrupt the shortened schedule.

The 2020 MLB season will commence in just a few more weeks with opening weekend on July 23 and 24.