MLB, MLBPA Reach Official Decision On 2020 Season

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have been going back and forth on a proposal for the 2020 season for what feels like weeks.

The two sides have engaged in contentious negotiations over the past few weeks. After they failed to come to an agreement, that left the ball in MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s hands.

Earlier this week a report suggested Manfred will impose a 60-game season, eyeing late July as the start of the 2020 season. That idea came to fruition, but there was one caveat.

The union needed to agree to the health and safety protocols before a season could commence. On Tuesday night, the wait for the 2020 MLB season officially came to an end.

“All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps,” the MLBPA announced on Tuesday night.

Players all around the country will report to their respective training camps on July 1. Three weeks later, play is scheduled to kick off the weekend of July 24-26.

Months after first reporting to training camp, teams around the league will be in their respective buildings before the shortened 2020 season kicks off.

However, baseball fans will gladly accept that at least SOME amount of baseball will take place this year.

We’ll have to wait and see what the official schedule looks like. One thing is for certain, though: baseball is back!