MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Plan New Meeting

Despite an outrageously short labor negotiation meeting on Wednesday, the MLB and MLBPA are going to go at it again to try and work out a deal.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the MLB and MLBPA are set to meet again this Monday. Per the report there is a feeling of “urgency.”

The MLB and the MLB Players Association met on Wednesday for a new round of negotiations, but the meeting ended very quickly. The MLB side reportedly walked out of the meeting just 15 minutes in.

However, MLB insiders asserted that the walkout had less to do with how far apart the two sides are and more no the methods that they use to negotiate. The MLB prefers “give and take” negotiations while the MLBPA prefers full-length proposal submissions.

Though that doesn’t mean that the differences between the two sides aren’t more extensive than how they present them.

MLB and players union will meet Monday. Urgency is felt. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2022

It’s been over 30 years since the last MLB player lockout. The 1990 lockout lasted 32 days and wiped out Spring Training, forcing Opening Day to be pushed off by several days. That year the season had to be extended by three days in order to complete a 162-game schedule.

We could be looking at something similar here given how far apart the sides appear to be. But maybe when the two sides meet on Monday one of the sides will be willing to bend a little more.

Will the MLB and MLBPA get any closer to ending the lockout next week?